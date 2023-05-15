 
Monday May 15, 2023
'Scoop' trailer: Karishma Tanna plays crime journalist who fights for jusitce

Monday May 15, 2023

Netflix's Scoop is based on true events

The trailer for the upcoming Netflix series Scoop has been released and features Karishma Tanna as a journalist accused of murdering a fellow journalist by taking help from the underworld.

Trailer for Hansal Mehta’s crime-thriller Scoop depicts Karishma Tanna as crime journalist Jagruti Pathak.

As the trailer begins, Jagruti and her team are seen rejoicing as she gets herself an interview with an underworld gangster named Nana who comes from the gang of Chhota Ratan.

Jagruti is a pragmatic journalist who has climbed the ladder of success fairly quickly and become the Deputy Bureau Chief of a newspaper in only seven years.

When another well known crime-journalist Jaideb Sen (Prosenjit Chatterjee) is murdered in broad daylight, Jagruti becomes a prime suspect and is thrown into jail when Chhota Rajan tells police that she was behind it all.

The case against Jagruti becomes so convincing that people believe she is the culprit, leaving her alone to fight to clear her name. But through it all, her family remains supportive of her.

The gripping crime thriller also stars Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, who plays her helpful friend and colleague, while Harman Baweja plays a police officer.

Written for the screens by Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul and Mirat Trivedi, the drama is based on true events depicted in Jigna Vora’s book, Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison.

