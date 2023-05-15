 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday May 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

‘Cleopatra’ on Netflix receives shocking 1% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

By
Web Desk

Monday May 15, 2023

The series asserts their point of Cleopatra’s ethnicity clearly in the show
The series asserts their point of Cleopatra’s ethnicity clearly in the show

Netflix's controversial new series Cleopatra receives a 1% rating on Rotten Tomatoes amidst backlash over “blackwashing” Cleopatra. The documentary is an installment in the African Queens series and follows the woman who was the last pharaoh of Egypt.

The series gives a look at her political acts, her relationships as well as her heritage which has been a major topic of discussion in the past. It has been the subject of intense criticism since the casting for Cleopatra was revealed to be black actress Adele James.

This raises an issue since historical records have proven that Cleopatra was Macedonian-Greek. After only streaming for four days, the show has acquired an audience rating of 1% which is, according to Forbes, the worst rating in history.

They added: “Fans usually rate things higher than critics, even bad shows, and the point being, a 1 percent audience score seems borderline mathematically impossible, even with the controversy the film has attracted.”

The series asserts their point of Cleopatra’s ethnicity clearly in the show, with one historian saying: “I remember my grandmother saying to me: I don't care what they tell you in school, Cleopatra was black.”

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s relationship reportedly takes a dark turn

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s relationship reportedly takes a dark turn
Jamie & Corrinne Foxx to co-host Fox’s game show ‘We Are Family’

Jamie & Corrinne Foxx to co-host Fox’s game show ‘We Are Family’

Lupita Nyong’o reveals stunning new buzzcut on Instagram

Lupita Nyong’o reveals stunning new buzzcut on Instagram
Kanye West mocked by American wrestler over his new stunt

Kanye West mocked by American wrestler over his new stunt
Jemima Kirke speaks out after Penn Badgley wants an end to on-screen intimacy

Jemima Kirke speaks out after Penn Badgley wants an end to on-screen intimacy
Ruth Wilson hits out at ‘fickle’ Hollywood over #MeToo movement

Ruth Wilson hits out at ‘fickle’ Hollywood over #MeToo movement
‘This Morning’ hosts Phillip and Holly flash tense smiles amid feud rumors

‘This Morning’ hosts Phillip and Holly flash tense smiles amid feud rumors
Kendall Jenner and beau Bad Bunny go out for date night in Santa Monica

Kendall Jenner and beau Bad Bunny go out for date night in Santa Monica
Trot singer Haesoo, 29, dies by suicide

Trot singer Haesoo, 29, dies by suicide

Tom Brady pays tribute to exes Gisele Bundchen, Bridget Moynahan on Mother's Day

Tom Brady pays tribute to exes Gisele Bundchen, Bridget Moynahan on Mother's Day
Samuel L Jackson ecstatic to collaborate with Olivia Colman on 'Secret Invasion'

Samuel L Jackson ecstatic to collaborate with Olivia Colman on 'Secret Invasion'
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' outperforms 'Ant-Man' with equal gross in 10 days

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' outperforms 'Ant-Man' with equal gross in 10 days