Britney Spears’ relationship with estranged sons gets worse amid marriage troubles

Britney Spears’ estranged sons, Jayden and Sean Preston, have stopped replying to her text messages amid her alleged struggles in her marriage with Sam Asghari.

As per report by Page Six, the Hold Me Closer hitmaker has not met her boys she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline in “well over a year.”

An insider shared with the outlet that the last time the popstar saw her kids was at “the very beginning of 2022” before she tied the knot with the aspiring actor.

“By the end of the summer [2022], tensions got so bad that the boys weren’t even responding to her texts,” Katie Hayes, TMZ producer, said in the documentary TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom.

“And she was furious,” Hayes added.

The relationship between Britney Spears and her sons worsened after her younger son discussed his mother in an interview with Daily Mail claiming she seeks attention with nude social media posts.

Further dishing on their bond with Spears, Jayden said, “I think Mom has struggled giving us both attention and showing us equal love; I don’t think she showed enough to Preston, and I feel really bad for that.”

“It deeply saddens me to know [Jayden’s] outcry of saying I wasn’t up to his expectations of a mother, and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly!!!!” Spears said in reaction.

However, TMZ’s Charles Latibeaudiere said that the problems between Spears and her kids are being healed as they have been talking to each other via text messages.

“Recently, there have been occasional texts between Britney and her kids, so maybe the ice is thawing a bit,” he claimed.

This comes amid rumours that Spears and Asghari might part ways in coming days just a year after tying the knot due to marital issues between the couple.



