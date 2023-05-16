 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Tuesday May 16, 2023
By
KAKasim Abbasi

GB CM Khalid Khursheed may face disqualification on fake degree

By
KAKasim Abbasi

Tuesday May 16, 2023

GB CM Khalid Khursheed talks at a conference. — Twitter/@AbdulKhalidPTI
GB CM Khalid Khursheed talks at a conference. — Twitter/@AbdulKhalidPTI

  • HEC has also blocked CM’s name and CNIC on its web portal.
  • GB CM may be immediately disqualified from post. 
  • Authorities may also initiate criminal proceedings against GB CM.

ISLAMABAD: Troubles for Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed seem to be brewing as the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has withdrawn the equivalence letter issued to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader for his LLB degree after it was found to be “fake”, The News reported on Monday.

An HEC letter of May 12 to Khalid Khursheed states: “This commission approached the University of London for re-verification of your LLB degree, transcript, and letter of certification provided by you in a sealed envelope to the HEC. The university has disclosed that the envelope and its contents (a copy of the degree certificate, a letter of certification, and a transcript) were not issued by the University of London. Therefore, the HEC equivalence letter of even number dated September 23, 2022, issued to you is hereby withdrawn or cancelled.”

The letter further notes that CM Khalid Khursheed’s name and his CNIC have also been blocked and blacklisted on their online portal.

A source, privy to the development, told The News that GB CM will not only be immediately disqualified from his post due to the HEC’s notification but the authorities will also initiate criminal proceedings against him.

The degree presented by the GB CM had glaring differences like paper quality, embossed stamp, font, and signature when his verification letter was compared with other verification letters issued by the same department at the University of London in the same time frame for other students, said the source.

CM Khursheed had attached a fake degree from the University of London in his nomination papers, after which HEC officially requested the UK authorities for verification of his degree, which was declared as “fake” in an official response by the institution.

Earlier, GB CM’s lawyer Yasir Abbas had termed talk about the degree of propaganda by political opponents to malign PTI’s government in Gilgit Baltistan, saying the chief minister intends to file a defamation suit against the perpetrators of this propaganda.

More From Pakistan:

IT ministry not taken into confidence on internet blackout: Amin-ul-Haque

IT ministry not taken into confidence on internet blackout: Amin-ul-Haque
LHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan's bail plea in cases registered since May 9

LHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan's bail plea in cases registered since May 9
Pakistani startup MedAngle makes it to Global Silicon Valley Elite 200

Pakistani startup MedAngle makes it to Global Silicon Valley Elite 200
PTI leader Shehryar Afridi arrested under MPO

PTI leader Shehryar Afridi arrested under MPO
Amid crackdown on PTI, US urges Pakistani authorities to follow due process

Amid crackdown on PTI, US urges Pakistani authorities to follow due process
'No decision made yet on whom to try under Army Act,' defence minister on PTI protesters

'No decision made yet on whom to try under Army Act,' defence minister on PTI protesters
Imran Khan says ‘agencies men’ involved in arson attacks on May 9

Imran Khan says ‘agencies men’ involved in arson attacks on May 9
Join corruption investigations instead of hurling baseless allegations, PM tells Imran

Join corruption investigations instead of hurling baseless allegations, PM tells Imran
Army vows to try violent protesters, abettors under military law

Army vows to try violent protesters, abettors under military law
TikTok announces 10,000 scholarships for Pakistan students

TikTok announces 10,000 scholarships for Pakistan students
Bilawal warns PTI of last chance to 'clarify itself a political party'

Bilawal warns PTI of last chance to 'clarify itself a political party'
How to save yourself from a heatwave?

How to save yourself from a heatwave?