Tuesday May 16, 2023
Sheryl Lee Ralph advices Rutgers University students to bring ‘best to the world’

Sheryl Lee Ralph has recently shared wise words for the class of 2023 at Rutgers University.

“Figure out what makes you happy. If you enjoy what you do, it doesn’t feel like a job,”

The Emmy-winning actress, who received an “honorary doctor of fine arts degree” from her alma mater, delivered a powerful commencement speech for students and encouraged them to “bring best” to the world, via The Hollywood Reporter.

“Bring your best to the world. We need it. You see the shape we’re in. Bring your best work, your best ideas,” she began.

The actress continued, “I could have just imagined what it was like when you all first came here to the campus as freshmen. I mean, everything just looked so rosy and bright.”

The Abbot Elementary star explained, “Then, our country and the world took a tragic and difficult turn.”

“Kobe died, George Floyd was killed, and then the world stopped and everything changed when COVID-19… shut down the world,” stated the actress.

Addressing students, Ralph mentioned, “You, you stayed the course, you never gave up, you found your way, you kept on studying, you kept doing the work. And you are here on graduation day!”

The Instant Mom actress also suggested that the students should never be embarrassed to own themselves.

“Love what you see, because the better you can be to yourself, the better you can be to everyone else,” she remarked.

In the end, Ralph advised, “Hold on to it. Wrap yourselves in it. Live in it, because that is the key to a happy life.”

