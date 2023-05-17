Prince Andrew wanted 'photo-op' at King coronation, pictures won't be released: Report

Prince Andrew made a special request for King Charles coronation.



The Duke of York wanted to ensure that he appears in the official photoshoot of his elder brother's Coronation, to mark his presence on the occasion.

The banished Prince wanted to "make sure there was an official record" of His Majesty's big day.



A source tells The New York Post: "Andrew wanted to be included in the photoshoot and requested that there would be time in the schedule for him to be photographed.

"He wanted to make sure there was an official record of his participation in his brother’s coronation. But it is unlikely the images will be released by the palace."

This comes after an insider told Mail on Sunday about Andrew's concerns after King Charles' Coronation.

"He is so fragile. He’s refusing to see anybody. This has been his family home for the past 20 years. Is it really sensible to kick him out?



"He’s concerned that now the Coronation is over, the knives are out. He’s worried that the Royals might even turn off the utilities to get him out of there. But we’re dealing with human beings, not real estate."

