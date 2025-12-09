Queen Camilla admits she doesn't know 'a lot' about domestic abuse

Queen Camilla opens Clarence House for powerful conversations on economic abuse

Queen Camilla listens with both heart and intent as she welcomed the Surviving Economic Abuse charity to Clarence House for an intimate afternoon tea reception on Tuesday.

The Queen was photographed leaning in attentively during a private discussion with Dr Bijna Kotak Dasani, Rebecca Beattie, and SEA’s CEO Sam Smethers earning herself the unofficial title of ‘Queen of Compassion’ for the day.

Addressing guests, she admitted the afternoon had been eye-opening.

“I thought I knew most things about domestic abuse, but I've learned a lot today that I didn’t know,” she said.

She praised the bravery of the women who shared their stories and applauded the charity’s efforts to bring banks and financial institutions together under one roof.

“Swapping ideas and stories is the way forward,” she said. “I just hope today has been a step in that direction.”

SEA ambassador Natalie Curtis described the Queen as “empathetic” and “caring”, adding: “It’s such a privilege to come to Clarence House and for her to hear first-hand the incredible work SEA do. It’s life-changing and life-saving.”

Queen Camilla is set to bring a touch of festive sparkle to Clarence House on 11 December, as she welcomes children supported by Helen & Douglas House and Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity for a heart warming Christmas tea party.

The young guests many of whom are living with serious or complex medical conditions will enjoy a cosy afternoon of treats, laughter, and royal warmth.

She will join them in decorating Christmas tree, a tradition she has lovingly upheld for years.