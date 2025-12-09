Prince William reacts to huge loss in emotional tribute to conservationist

The future king has spent time with Dr Douglas-Hamilton in Africa

Prince William is joining the conservation world in mourning the unmeasurable loss of elephant expert Dr Douglas-Hamilton.

The Scottish zoologist, who founded Save the Elephants, passed away on Monday, December 8, at age 83. Having collaborated with him in the past, the Prince of Wales took to his social media to pay tribute.

“I am so sad to hear of the passing of Iain Douglas-Hamilton, a man who dedicated his life to conservation, and whose life’s work leaves lasting impact on our appreciation for, and understanding of, elephants,” he began.

“The memories of spending time in Africa with him will remain with me forever,” wrote William, who last visited Africa in 2024 for his Earthshot Prize in Cape Town.

“My thoughts go out to Iain’s family, especially his wife Oria and children Saba and Dudu,” wrote the future king, signing off the message with his initial, “W.”

Dr Douglas-Hamilton passed away in Kenya on Monday, though the news was announced the next day.

Save the Elephants remembered its founder in a statement, writing, “Iain was instrumental in exposing the ivory poaching crisis, documenting the destruction of over half of Africa’s elephants in a single decade, leading up to a crucial intergovernmental decision to ban the international trade in ivory in 1989.”

The foundation’s CEO, Frank Pope said, “Whether sitting quietly among elephants, poring over maps of their movements, or circling above a herd in his beloved aircraft, that glint in his eye was there. He never lost his lifelong curiosity about what was happening inside the minds of one of our planet’s most intriguing creatures.”