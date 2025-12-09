Piers Morgan reacts as Kevin Sinfield blocked from receiving knighthood

Rugby legend Kevin Sinfield's inspiring journey has sparked a groundswell of support, with celebrities rallying behind him to demand well-deserved recognition, a knighthood.

The Leeds Rhino's stalwart amazed Britons with his incredible achievement as he finished his seventh ultramarathon in seven days at the Headingley Stadium.

Sinfield, now England RU’s skills and kicking coach, completed gruelling challenge at the weekend to raise money for MND charities.

The calls for Sinfield to be made a Sir in the New Year’s Honours List are growing after his latest extraordinary fundraising endeavour for motor neurone disease (MND) charities.

Around 50,000 people have already signed a petition in support of him being knighted, with British TV presenter Piers Morgan also publicly throwing his weight behind the cause.

Morgan is the latest to join the protests alongside high-profile celebrities, seemingly criticising the decision to deprive him of a knighthood

Morgan wrote on X: "Totally agree with today’s Mirror splash headline.. few more deserving candidates for a knighthood than Kevin Sinfield after another astonishing achievement from this remarkable man who does so much for @mndassoc."

The TV present also urged the people to donate to his fundraising page: http://mndassoc.org/7in7together

He completed his gruelling 7 in 7: Together challenge on Sunday afternoon, running seven ultramarathons of at least 28 miles each over seven days across the UK and Republic of Ireland.

Sinfield has amassed over £11m for MND research and support, spurred on by the diagnosis of his close friend and former Leeds team-mate Rob Burrow in 2019.

Despite being given just a year to live, Burrow defied odds and inspired millions before sadly succumbing to the disease last year, three-and-a-half years post-diagnosis.

Sinfield lauded future king, William, for his message, saying: “I got a really nice message sent through and then clearly I saw the ones that went out public.”

“I got a personal text message as well, which was lovely and it means a lot to see people believing in us and getting behind us again. It’s a really good thing – but I’m back in work this afternoon. For all of us, that’s the reality of it."

He concluded: “I’m back to it today and happy to be.”