Penelope Mordaunt receives Damehood from King Charles at Windsor

The Right Honourable Penelope Mordaunt was officially made a Dame Commander of the British Empire at Windsor Castle by King Charles on Tuesday.

The accolade comes in recognition of her remarkable service as Lord President of the Privy Council, Leader of the House of Commons, and longstanding Member of Parliament for Portsmouth North.

Mordaunt, known for her sharp wit, formidable political acumen, and unwavering dedication to public service, has been a prominent figure in British politics for years.

Her career has seen her navigate some of the nation’s most challenging debates while championing issues ranging from national security to community development.

The new Dame, who often combines determination with a relatable charm beamed as she received the distinction.

Following a wave of high profile honours this year, Sir Hans Rausing added another prestigious title to his name, receiving a Knight Bachelor accolade from HRH King Charles.

Reflecting on his knighthood, he said, “I am deeply honoured to receive this prestigious recognition.

It would have meant so much to my late wife, Julia, whose vision inspired the creation of our charitable trust back in 2014.”