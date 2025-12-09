Prince William sparks outrage with dramatic move

Future monarch William has been accused of sparking outrage among his new neighbours, according to a new report.

The Prince of Wales has been hit with shocking claims after moving his family into their new "forever home," Forest Lodge.

The royal's neighbours are forced to drive far out of their way to reach a Christmas tree shop next to Forest Lodge's property, bringing traffic chaos to the quiet and serene area.

Royal security officers are present in the parking lot to make sure no intruders try to make their way onto Forest Lodge's land.

The locals call out the decision of closing access to that land, which is all public property.

William and his family have moved into Forest Lodge in November. The couple and their children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, previously lived in the much smaller Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate beginning in 2022.

The residents have branded the Prince and Princess of Wales 'selfish' for moving to Forest Lodge, arguing that the true cost to the public is way more devastating and far-reaching than people realise.

Tina, who owns a home on the opposite side of Forest Lodge, says it's a huge blow.

"Anyone can buy a pass to the Windsor Great Park car parks and walk in the public areas. So, by closing Cranbourne Gate car park and an area of land behind the Forest Lodge about three times the size of St James' Park, thousands of people from miles around have been affected," she tells the Mirror.

She went on slamming the move, saying: "More than half of Windsor Great Park is private. The public areas for walking are extremely precious.

"By closing Cranbourne Gate and the surrounding land, people are being increasingly forced to walk on the other side of the park, which is ridiculously overcrowded at the weekends."