Queen Camilla reveals her secret cure for pneumonia on Rivals set

Queen Camilla let slip a personal secret during her visit to the Bristol set of Rivals on Monday, confessing that she had binge watched the Disney+ drama to help her recover from pneumonia last December.

The monarch told the cast she had devoured the entire series while sidelined by illness, a period that had forced her to step back from parts of the Qatari state visit.

“I remember watching it last year when I was ill, I had pneumonia. I promise you, I binge-watched it and felt much better afterwards,” she said with a grin.

Not stopping at television, she also confessed to having “galloped through” Dame Jilly Cooper’s novels, praising the show as “just good fun.”

Victoria Smurfit cheekily asked if she ever fact checked “just how delicious the men were,” prompting the Queen to burst into laughter.

“No,” she said, before adding, “Interesting moments and I think nowadays people want things that are good fun.”

The Queen offered her condolences to Cooper’s two children, who were on set as filming for the second series continues.

“It’s so sad about her,” she said of the late author, describing her as “a big part of my life for such a long time.”