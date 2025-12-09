Prince William jokes his art belongs in a royal storage room

Prince William admits his painting skills are no match for King Charles

Prince William showed he’s more than a figurehead during a visit to Centrepoint’s East London offices, earning high praise from CEO Seyi Obakin for his hands on approach.

“Some of the things we’ve been able to do, we probably wouldn’t have done without his patronage,” Obakin said.

“When I first met him, I said, ‘I’d like you to be patron for a very long time.’

He told me he didn’t want to be ornamental and has stayed true to that in every sense.”

The future King didn’t stop at words. He picked up a paintbrush to contribute to a new piece of artwork celebrating Centrepoint’s journey and its mission to end youth homelessness.

“I have painted, but you don’t want to see what it looks like,” he joked, revealing he’s perhaps less of an artist than his father, King Charles.

Prince William was genuinely impressed with the three tiered chocolate sponge cake designed by Juliet Sear.

Before diving in, the future King praised the charity’s dedicated staff,

“That massive cake signifies the love, generosity, and time you all put in so make sure you take a piece!”

The royal didn’t stop at cake, he mingled with volunteers and beneficiaries, meeting a tiny bundle of joy named Laell.

When the baby kicked his legs in playful protest, William laughed: “I can see he wants to play, he’s like, ‘I want to get down.’ I know that face.”

Fresh from his hands-on day, his team dropped a slick Instagram reel capturing all the best moments from handshakes and heartfelt chats to his enthusiastic painting session and that triumphant slice into a towering anniversary cake.

The Prince captioned the post, “Delighted to be at Centrepoint to celebrate 20 years as their Patron, and to meet with their Prevention Team to hear about their important work.”