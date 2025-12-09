Meghan Markle takes leaf out of Prince Harry book with thoughtful gesture

Meghan Markle finally decided to put differences aside and apparently followed in the footsteps of her husband, Prince Harry, to make amends with his family.

On December 3, it was disclosed to the media that the Duchess of Sussex's father, Thomas Markle, underwent critical surgery at a hospital in Cebu, Philippines.

Since then, several reports emerged about Meghan reaching out to his ailing father as his last wish is to reconnect with his daughter and grandkids, Archie and Lilibet.

However, Thomas appeared "confused' about receiving any message from the Duchess, Daily Mail shared.

Now, The Times claimed that Meghan is thinking of writing a personal letter to her father, who has now shifted from the intensive care unit to a normal hospital room.

"There’s been progress, but she hasn’t made contact [yet] … It’s hoped and expected that there will be some form of communication in the next 24 hours," an insider shared.

It is important to mention that Meghan's team has not yet officially responded to the ongoing fiasco.

The Duchess of Sussex might have decided to take a leaf out of her husband's book, who himself reached out to his family in the UK to initiate peace talks.