'Archer' concludes with season 14, fans react

Archer fans are showering love on the animated sitcom after it is set to end with its final season this year.

The FX unveiled its summer release slate, which includes the hit drama set to release its 14th season on August 30 at FXX.

Fans of the series took to social media to express their views on the show's end.

"While it certainly had its rough patches as the show went on, it remains one of the wittiest fun adult animated comedies with incredible fleshed out characters and storylines that go deep," one fan said.

"I can't believe its over. But I'm excited to see what the final season has in store!" another fan added.

"I was eight-years-old when this came out now I'm 21, turning 22 at the end of the month it's gonna be crazy to see this show go," a third chimed in.

Created by Adam Reed, which sees the dysfunctional intelligence agency adventures, headed by the egocentric womanizer Sterling Archer, who H. Jon Benjamin voiced.

In 2009, the series premiered on FX and shifted to FXX in 2017.

Archer has bagged 10 Emmy nominations and won four, including Best Animated Series in 2016.

