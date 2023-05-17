Meghan Markle accused of sending hidden message to Royals with latest appearance

File Footage

Meghan Markle appeared to have sent a message to the Royal family as she stepped out to receive her 2023 Women of Vision award after skipping King Charles’ coronation.



Discussing the Duchess of Sussex’s latest achievement, a expert said the accolade is a “slap” on the new monarch's face who walked the mother-of-two down the aisle at her wedding to Prince Harry.

In a chat with Fox News Digital, royal expert Christopher Andersen said that the former actor is sending a message to the Royal family that she does not need them and has a “life of her own.”

Bashing the Suits alum for missing "the single most important moment” in King Charles’ life and “a singular moment in world history,” the expert said the award is “no accident.”

"What a slap in the face to the man who walked her down the aisle when her own father didn't show up at her wedding, and to the country she adopted, for better or worse, as her own," Andersen said.

"You know, charity begins at home," the expert said. "Much of the time Harry looks like a fish out of water, and you don't have to be an expert to see he's still hurting.”

“If she is truly a sensitive and caring person, she would make it her top priority to help mend her husband's relationship with his brother Prince William and the king.

“Marrying into the royal family, accepting a title, and then bailing to take advantage of your new global superstar status seems, well, tacky."

He went on to claim that Meghan Markle’s “in-your face” gesture was “aimed” at her husband’s family after humiliating them by declining the invitation to the crowning ceremony of Charles.

"She's making it clear that she has a life of her own, doing the things she thinks are important," Andersen told the publication.

"She also seems to be saying that getting a trophy from Gloria Steinem is more important to her than seeing her husband's dad crowned king of England. It's an in-your-face gesture aimed at the royal family she just snubbed."

"Funny, though, isn't it – that she would essentially give up being a senior member of the royal family and all that goes with it, just to be another influencer," he alleged.

"Like so much else in Meghan's life, this award is no accident. Not long after moving to Montecito, she made a point of befriending Steinem – as she has so many other movers and shakers."