Taylor Swift shares sad life events that led to record-breaking Eras tour

Taylor Swift had single-handedly set an impossible bar for concert-goers forever with her award-winning Eras Tour, which lasted for nearly two years.

The 14-Grammy-winning singer took the tour around the world as she performed a rigorous routine for 3.5 hours, enthralling fans. However, while the fans were thoroughly entertained, there were two heartbreaking reasons that had inspired the successful tour.

The Opalite crooner got candid about the life-changing events leading up to the tour in her recently-released documentary, Taylor Swift: The End of an Era. She had shared the two terrible moments that happened in 2020.

Taylor had publicly expressed her grief about not being able to buy her music catalogue which was first sold to Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings LLC in 2019. Then, in November 2020, it was again sold to Shamrock Capital. The deal was reported to be worth $300 million and valued at over $450 million.

Then, the second moment had been the COVID pandemic which left her with many thoughts and it was also the year she released two of her fan-favourite albums Folklore and Evermore.

The pandemic had been an emotional time for many during that year, especially for working and busy people. It gave them a moment to pause and reflect the many choices.

Not only were these events responsible for her Taylor’s Version re-records, which inspired the concept for the concert. The two new albums, which came only four months apart, introduced a new style of storytelling for her fans

Even though these two life-changing events had been great, it also resulted into a greater reward for the singer.