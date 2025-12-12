Princess Anne gets 'all wet babycat' to represent King Charles in public

Princess Anne braved the soggy December weather with characteristic poise as she represented King Charles at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst for the third Sovereign’s Parade of 2025.

The Princess Royal, dressed in a striking teal coat and matching hat inspected cadets with calm authority as they stood in perfect formation, swords raised in the crisp morning air.

Arriving via helicopter, Anne ignored the drizzle while others struggled with umbrellas.

The Princess was seen walking confidently down the parade line, smiling slightly as she surveys the cadets in their traditional black and red uniforms, with Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence following closely behind.

Anne’s appearance comes shortly after her 2025 royal Christmas card was unveiled, which she released with her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence.

Notably, the card did not include her royal title, a detail that caught public attention after the Governor of Queensland’s office shared it on social media on Tuesday, sparking discussion about her understated approach to royal traditions.