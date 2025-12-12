 
Geo News

Princess Anne gets 'all wet babycat' to represent King Charles in public

Princess Anne leads Sandhurst Parade in style as Christmas card sparks discussion

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 12, 2025

Princess Anne gets all wet babycat to represent King Charles in public
Princess Anne gets 'all wet babycat' to represent King Charles in public

Princess Anne braved the soggy December weather with characteristic poise as she represented King Charles at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst for the third Sovereign’s Parade of 2025. 

The Princess Royal, dressed in a striking teal coat and matching hat inspected cadets with calm authority as they stood in perfect formation, swords raised in the crisp morning air. 

Arriving via helicopter, Anne ignored the drizzle while others struggled with umbrellas.

The Princess was seen walking confidently down the parade line, smiling slightly as she surveys the cadets in their traditional black and red uniforms, with Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence following closely behind. 

Anne’s appearance comes shortly after her 2025 royal Christmas card was unveiled, which she released with her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence. 

Notably, the card did not include her royal title, a detail that caught public attention after the Governor of Queensland’s office shared it on social media on Tuesday, sparking discussion about her understated approach to royal traditions.

More From Royals

Palace shares urgent update from doctor as royal forced to step down
Palace shares urgent update from doctor as royal forced to step down
Royals avoid reunion with Andrew at Beatrice daughter's Christening
Royals avoid reunion with Andrew at Beatrice daughter's Christening
Queen Camilla earns praise for breaking major stereotype
Queen Camilla earns praise for breaking major stereotype
Princess Anne marches into Sandhurst as 90s love story steals the parade
Princess Anne marches into Sandhurst as 90s love story steals the parade
Meghan Markle receives advice after disastrous move: 'develop empathy'
Meghan Markle receives advice after disastrous move: 'develop empathy'
Princess Kate reveals forest lodge makeover plans are still in mood-board phase
Princess Kate reveals forest lodge makeover plans are still in mood-board phase