Prince Harry’s UK security verdict could change US life in major way

Prince Harry finally scored his first major win for his quest to have his taxpayer-funded security reinstated after it was stripped off following their royal exit in 2020.

The Duke of Sussex had written a letter to the UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood requesting a full security risk assessment. While a verdict is set to arrive next month, royal experts have revealed that the decision will impact the Sussexes’ life in the US even if it is ruled in Harry’s favour.

Currently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who live in their Montecito mansion, pay for her their private security which reportedly racks up a bill in millions. Moreover, Harry has even offered to foot the bill for police protection himself amid public outcry over the high-rate of taxes they already pay.

According to Royal correspondent Richard Eden, the decision to review Harry’s risk assessment is a strong indicator that the Sussexes want to return. They originally planned on continuing royal duties while also having money-making opportunities, but the late Queen Elizabeth had rejected that idea.

Eden suggested that there is ‘Project Thaw’ in the works by the establishment to bring Harry and Meghan back and warm the icy relations between the Sussexes and the royals. Although, he noted that if they do come back, along with Prince Archie and Prince Lilibet, the taxpayers will be “furious”.

He explained that if the UK government does grant automatic security, it could get them a sort of VIP and ‘special protected person status’ which could force American government to also provide them with security. The host, Jo Alvin, added that the US President Donald Trump, who already dislikes the Sussexes, would not be happy about that arrangement.

During the discussion the expert did point out that while there are key figures from the establishment in the plot, but King Charles is not a directly involved.