Meghan Markle urges 'thoughtfulness' as King Charles TV appearance looms

Meghan Markle takes to social media hours before King Charles' historic TV appearance

Meghan Markle is encouraging her fans to be “thoughtful” during this time of the year as King Charles prepares to address his cancer journey to the world.

Hours before His Majesty’s historic TV appearance on Friday, December 10, the Duchess of Sussex took to her As Ever Instagram page to promote her brand’s Holiday Collection, which was released in October. In a video titled “Thoughtful gifting with As Ever,” the 44-year-old actress is seen lighting candles, packing gifts, and putting them under the Christmas tree or stuffing them in stockings.

“Gifts so good, Santa might keep them for himself,” she captioned the promotional video. “Shop the Holiday Collection today to stuff your stocking in time for Christmas,” she further urged her followers.

Meghan’s message came just three hours before the 77-year-old monarch is set to share a personal message about his cancer journey. Recorded in November at Clarence House, the King’s address is part of Stand Up To Cancer 2025, a joint campaign between Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.

The campaign aims to raise awareness about early cancer detection and raise money to help cancer patients and fund cancer research.

The King’s address will air at 8 pm.