Meghan Markle reunion with father hits speed bump as team responds

Meghan Markle may have made progress with her estranged father, Thomas Markle, for the first time in seven years amid his health scare, there is still uncertainty surrounding what’s next for the father-daughter.

The Duchess of Sussex was finally able to contact her father with a handwritten letter sent to him at the hospital to protect the privacy of their correspondence. Given that it is still the holiday season, some have mulled over the possibility of Meghan finally meeting her father.

According to sources cited by The Times, a reunion is “too soon to say”. It is understood that Meghan and her father still have unresolved issues and the health crisis of Thomas alone could garner sympathy but not a wider reconciliation.

When approached for a comment on the matter by GB News, the spokesperson for the Sussexes declined to comment.

The 81-year-old was rushed to the hospital in Cebu, Philippines, for a health emergency which led to a life-saving operation. Thomas underwent leg amputation from the knee-down due to a life-threatening blood clot.

The former Suits actress had struggled to reach out to her father for a number of days claiming that the constant presence of the DailyMail reporter made it “exceedingly difficult”.

The Times reported that Meghan’s choice to send a letter rather than call him on the phone came from fears that it could be leaked. The letter is more likely to be protected by the UK’s privacy rules.