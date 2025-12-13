King Charles says cancer is 'deeply troubling' him in latest health update

King Charles admits cancer remains “deeply troubling” in his latest health update, pairing concern with optimism as he calls on Britain to prioritise screening.

Speaking with unusual candour, he urged viewers during the festive season to hold in their “hearts, and your minds and prayers” not only those diagnosed each year, but “the millions more who love and care for them.”

Speaking directly to the nation, the 77 year old monarch reminded viewers that “a few moments of minor inconvenience are a small price to pay for the reassurance that comes when most people are told either they don’t need further tests.”

He highlighted the new national Screening Checker, now online, which lets people see if they are eligible for breast, bowel, or cervical cancer screening.

“It demystifies the process, answers your questions, and guides you towards taking that crucial step,” he said.

“As I have observed before,” the King added, “the darkest moments of illness can be illuminated by the greatest compassion. But compassion must be paired with action.”

He revealed that strict adherence to doctors’ guidance has allowed his treatment schedule to be scaled back in the New Year, describing it as a “personal blessing.”



The image, posted on @theroyalfamily, features a bold, bright orange backdrop with a large headline in white and black, "Are you eligible for cancer screening?"

King Charles to scale back treatment in New Year

An arrow points viewers toward the national screening checker, encouraging people to find out in seconds whether they’re due a test.

King Charles closed his message with a gentle reminder for anyone who finds screenings “frightening, embarrassing or uncomfortable.”

He reassured them that the brief discomfort is nothing compared with the lifesaving benefits of early detection.

Palace officials have long steered clear of giving a “running commentary” on Charles’s health since his hospital admission nearly two years ago.

The tightrope between Charles the King and Charles the private citizen is delicate, yet the monarch has perhaps opened up more than any royal before him about personal medical matters.

Sources say his candidness aims to raise awareness about the importance of early diagnosis and the life-saving advances in treatment.

While the late Queen did lend her voice to public health during the pandemic, urging uptake of the Covid-19 jab and assuring that “it didn’t hurt at all,” Charles’s approach feels more personal and far-reaching.

To be clear, there is no suggestion he has been diagnosed with bowel cancer, and the Palace has declined to disclose specifics.