King Charles cancer battle continues: Untold story about diagnosis, type

King Charles was dignosed with cancer in January 2024 during treatment for a benign prostate condition

King Charles was diagnosed with the disease in January 2024 during treatment for a benign prostate condition for which he had surgery.

The 77-year-old, who has shared a personal TV message about his cancer journey, has not revealed what kind of cancer he has been diagnosed with.

However, the Palace said it was not related to his prostate issues.

Just six weeks after the monarch announced his diagnosis, Kate Middleton revealed she also had cancer and had begun chemotherapy.

Princess Catherine also never discussed what kind of cancer she was suffering from. The future queen is now in remission and cancer-free.

Future queen Kate and her husband William, who's heir to the throne, admitted that it had been a "brutal" year and the "hardest" of his life.

The King had to step back from his public duties for a few weeks on his medical team's advice. He resumed duties in April 2024, with his doctors saying they were "encouraged" by his recovery. However, the King's treatment continues.

Since the King’s cancer diagnosis was announced, the monarch has received thousands of messages of support and good wishes from around the world.

The monarch has stepped up his activities over the past year, making many royal visits around Britain as well as trips to Canada and the Vatican.

He was briefly hospitalised in March after experiencing "side effects" from his treatment.

In April, he sought to comfort those receiving a new cancer diagnosis, repeating the words of a late well-known British campaigner, Deborah James, who died from bowel cancer.

"Find a life worth enjoying; take risks; love deeply; have no regrets; and always, always have rebellious hope."

In a candid written message during a reception in April at Buckingham Palace for cancer campaigners, the monarch acknowledged that every cancer diagnosis is "daunting and at times frightening".

He said there were more than 1,000 new cancer cases diagnosed every day in the UK, or some 390,000 a year.

"But as one among those statistics myself, I can vouch for the fact that it can also be an experience that brings into sharp focus the very best of humanity," he said.

On Friday, Buckingham Palace said Charles had pre-recorded a video message for the Stand Up To Cancer joint campaign between Cancer Research and Channel 4 to air at 8:00 pm (2000 GMT) on Friday.

In his message, the king stresses the importance of cancer screening programmes in enabling early diagnosis.

He also speaks of his own recovery journey. Charles recorded the message during the last week of November at Clarence House.

Charles' first public appearance after his diagnosis took place at the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre.

The visit also marked his appointment as the new patron of Cancer Research UK.

At his April reception honouring the work of the cancer charities, Charles spoke about his own experience with the disease, saying it showed him "the very best of humanity".

Leading cancer support charity Maggie's said in July that Charles', and his daughter-in-law Kate's, public battles with cancer, have had a huge impact on fellow sufferers, encouraging them to be open about the difficulties of coping with the illness

As per a report in 2024, one in two people in the UK develop some kind of cancer during their lifetime. There are more than 200 types of cancer - the most common ones in the Britain are breast, lung, prostate and bowel, according to the NHS website.

For many types of cancer, the chance of getting it increases with age. UK figures suggest, on average each year, more than a third (36%) of new cancer cases were in people aged 75 and over.