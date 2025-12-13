Princess Beatrice honours royal as key members skip christening ceremony

Princess Beatrice seemed to have given an indication of how relations are somewhat strained with the royal family as she made a crucial decision.

The 37-year-old and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, held a private ceremony for their second daughter, Athena, as the little one was christened at Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace in London.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were absent from the ceremony despite having no scheduled engagements that day. Moreover, Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with Princess Anne, were a no-show, even though reports suggesting that the royals hold sympathy for Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s two daughters.

Beatrice revealed an important choice she made for her 11-month-old daughter’s future, as she announced a royal to be her godmother – but they are not British royals. It seems that Beatrice may have cordial ties with her cousins, but they are not close enough for a such a intimate role.

She chose her close friend, Princess Nina of Greece and Denmark, for the role. And singer James Blunt’s wife Sofia Wellesley, is reportedly among Athena’s godparents.

Princess Eugenie was present at the event with her husband jack Brookbank to support her niece. Andrew and Fergie were also there despite reports to simmering tensions between them.

Previously, a source told DailyMail that Beatrice “of course invited her father” but “things are not warm between them”.

Moreover, it seems that the senior members of the royal family wanted to avoid being seen with the shamed Andrew and Fergie. Meanwhile, Princess Anne had been away on royal duties.