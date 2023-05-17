 
Wednesday May 17, 2023
Imran Khan won't resist Zaman Park search operation against ‘terrorists’ if shown warrants

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is addressing supporters, in this still taken from a video on May 17, 2023. — GeoNews/YouTube
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that if the police come with a search warrant to carry out an operation at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, he would not put up resistance against them.

“I have just heard that 40 terrorists are hiding at my residence. Please do come here [but] in a civilised manner and don’t attempt to storm my residence,” he said while addressing his supporters from his Lahore residence on Wednesday.

Earlier, in a tweet, the PTI chief said: "Probably my last tweet before my next arrest. Police has [sic] surrounded my house."

His statement came as the interim Punjab government has given a 24-hour deadline to the PTI to hand over the "30-40 terrorists that have taken refuge" at the former prime minister's Zaman Park residence to the police.

“PTI should handover these terrorists or the law will take its course,” said Caretaker Information Minister Aamir Mir while addressing a press conference in Lahore earlier today. He also added that the government was aware about the presence of these "terrorists" as it had credible intelligence reports.

"The intelligence report that has come is very alarming," said Mir. He added that the agencies were able to confirm the presence of the "terrorists" in Zaman Park through geo-fencing. 

More to follow...

