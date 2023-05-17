 
Wednesday May 17, 2023
Chiwetel Ejiofor to join the cast of 'Venom 3' opposite Tom Hardy

Chiwetel Ejiofor is set to play the antagonist once again as he is cast in Venom 3 opposite Tom Hardy
Chiwetel Ejiofor is set to play the antagonist once again as he is cast in 'Venom 3' opposite Tom Hardy

Sources have informed Deadline that Chiwetel Ejiofor has signed on to co-star alongside Tom Hardy in Venom 3, the upcoming installment in the Sony and Marvel franchise.

After returning as the antagonist Baron Mordo in Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Ejiofor will be the foe to another superhero character, though it is unknown who he will be playing.

Hardy will reprise his role as Venom, following the success of the first two movies, which grossed a combined $1.36 billion worldwide.

Ted Lasso star Juno Temple is also set to appear in the film. Temple is celebrated for her roles in Killer Joe and Atonement. Sources told Deadline that the actress was the producers’ top choice for the coveted role.

While franchise writer Kelly Marcel will direct, Marcel and Hardy will also produce and write the screenplay from their own story. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker are also producing.

There is no information on the plot of the movie or which characters from previous films or the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters will be involved.

Ejiofor, who recently starred in the Sundance Prize Winner The Pod Generation with Emilia Clarke, is also set to appear in Rob Peace and will return for Netflix's The Old Guard 2.

Sony has made no comments regarding Ejiofor and Juno Temple’s casting.

