Thursday May 18, 2023
'The Flash' showrunner promises 'greatest' finale

The Flash creator Eric Wallace has channeled his inner thoughts on the DC series end.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the Arrowverse showrunner said, "I'm very proud of the whole season, but boy, I can't wait for the fans to see these last episodes."

"I can't wait to unleash them on the world. We have some people that have been with the show since day one, and they gave their greatest performances ever."

"It's just a labor of love all around," Wallace continued. "The crew, cast, writers, directors, everybody, it's the hardest we've ever worked. Not that we haven't had even bigger episodes because certainly a crossover is bigger, but the commitment to excellence that everybody was bringing with knowing that these were the last batch of Flash episodes was unmatched. We were a family. I'm going to miss my Flash family."

Meanwhile, the second remaining part of the epic four-part series finale will resume on Wednesday named A New World: Part Three.

