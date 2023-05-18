 
Showbiz
Thursday May 18, 2023
Pakistani singers factcheck Amitabh Bachchan on viral cricket video

Thursday May 18, 2023

Asim Azhar (left), Amitabh Bachchan and Goher Mumtaz (right). — Instagram/@asimazhar/@amitabhbachchan/@gohermumtazofficial
Pakistani musicians Goher Mumtaz and Asim Azhar recently corrected Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan after he shared a video of a child playing cricket.

On Wednesday, the Bollywood megastar took to Instagram to share an adorable video of a child playing cricket at home.

“…the future of Indian Cricket is in very safe hands,” Bachan wrote as the caption for the video.

Fans showered love and appreciation on the young boy, who hits shot after shot with a look of absolute concentration on his face.

Several fans shared gifs and stickers of Indian cricketers and were thoroughly impressed with the toddler’s skills.

Even Indian rapper Badshah was impressed.

“That helicopter shot though,” he commented.

However, not long after the video was shared, some users, including our Pakistani musicians pointed out that Big B might have erred.

First, Goher commented: “Sir, this kid is from Pakistan, saw this a while ago through a Pakistani page with his ID, but future of cricket is in our hands if we agree to play in each other’s country Inshallah …btw, greatest fan of yours.”

Hours later, Azhar seconded his colleague, writing: “Dear sir, huge fan from [Pakistan]! And like my friend [Goher Mumtaz] mentioned this kid is from Pakistan but you are definitely right on the part where the future is in safe hands for both the sides if we bring back the old days soon where we get to see both stars play on both sides.”

