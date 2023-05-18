 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Thursday May 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Imran Khan should openly condemn May 9 mayhem: President Arif Alvi

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 18, 2023

PTI Chairman Imran Khan (right) meets President Dr Arif Alvi in Islamabad. — APP/File
PTI Chairman Imran Khan (right) meets President Dr Arif Alvi in Islamabad. — APP/File

  • "People involved should be punished," President Alvi says.
  • But suspects should not be tortured, the president asserts.
  • "Imran Khan did not oppose new army chief's appointment."

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan should openly condemn the May 9 events, President Arif Alvi said Thursday, in which public properties and military installations were attacked.

In an interview on Geo News' programme "Capital Talk", the president — a close aide of the PTI chief — called for taking action against the miscreants involved in the events.

The PTI leadership — including the party chairman — have condemned the attacks in which the General Headquarters, Rawalpindi, was also targeted and called for a Supreme Court-led probe into the events.

The violent protests were triggered after Khan's arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case which led to the deaths of at least 10 people and injured several others, prompting the authorities to arrest thousands of PTI workers.

After the supporters attacked army installations, the army said that May 9, 2023 — the day when chaos gripped the nation following Khan's arrest — would go down in history as a "dark chapter".

The military and the government alike have vowed to try the vandals who attacked army installations under the Pakistan Army Act, Official Secrets Act, and other laws.

Human rights organisations and some in the government have opposed trying civilians under the army act, but agreed that the vandals should be tried and "due process" be followed.

The president, in the interview, also added that during the trials, the suspects' human rights should be respected and they shouldn't be tortured.

"The people involved should be punished in line with the law," he said.

'No issues on COAS appointment'

The president added that the PTI chairman did not oppose Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir.

"Imran Khan asked me to tell General Bajwa that he should accept anyone whom the institution approves as the next chief," President Alvi said.

Khan has criticised the military's incumbent leadership and blamed a senior armed forces official for his alleged involvement in the November 3, 2022, assassination attempt.

But at the same time, the PTI chief has also said that he will not interfere with the institution's matters when he comes back to power.

"I do not intervene in the institution's matters. I've repeatedly said this," he said.

More From Pakistan:

'PTI’s popularity is 70%': How credible is the survey Imran Khan cited?

'PTI’s popularity is 70%': How credible is the survey Imran Khan cited?
At least one killed, three injured in Peshawar blast

At least one killed, three injured in Peshawar blast
Soldier martyred, terrorist killed in Bajaur shootout

Soldier martyred, terrorist killed in Bajaur shootout
Where are Imran Khan’s clothes, shaving kit?

Where are Imran Khan’s clothes, shaving kit?

Amin Aslam, Imran Khan's environment hero, quits PTI

Amin Aslam, Imran Khan's environment hero, quits PTI
Sindh bans ‘inappropriate’ content in CAIE textbooks

Sindh bans ‘inappropriate’ content in CAIE textbooks
May 9 miscreants can be tried under military laws, says PTI senator

May 9 miscreants can be tried under military laws, says PTI senator
PM Shehbaz, Iranian President Raisi jointly inaugurate Mand-Pishin border market

PM Shehbaz, Iranian President Raisi jointly inaugurate Mand-Pishin border market
FO rejects ‘ill-informed’ US report on religious freedom in Pakistan

FO rejects ‘ill-informed’ US report on religious freedom in Pakistan
'Release Shah Mahmood Qureshi', IHC orders Islamabad police

'Release Shah Mahmood Qureshi', IHC orders Islamabad police
83% of Lahore's air pollution caused by transport sector: report

83% of Lahore's air pollution caused by transport sector: report
Firdous Shamim Naqvi's family urges Sindh govt to shift MPA to Karachi

Firdous Shamim Naqvi's family urges Sindh govt to shift MPA to Karachi