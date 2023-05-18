 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Thursday May 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Five Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 list

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 18, 2023

(left-right) artist Ayesha Mubarak Ali, storyteller Azam Mahmood, Bioniks founder Anas Niaz and KalPay cofounders Hassan and Islam. — Forbes
(left-right) artist Ayesha Mubarak Ali, storyteller Azam Mahmood, Bioniks founder Anas Niaz and KalPay cofounders Hassan and Islam. — Forbes

Five Pakistanis — a multimedia visual tech artist, a screenwriter, and three startup founders — made their way to the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list of 2023, making the nation proud of their achievement.  

The 2023 list features a diverse set of 30 under 30 honorees, with 20 countries and territories represented across the Asia-Pacific region, according to Forbes. 

The list highlights artists, athletes, scientists and entrepreneurs, sports, and music stars and many more, whose talents are recognised locally and internationally in their respective fields.

The Pakistanis include multimedia visual tech artist Ayesha Mubarak Ali, screenwriter Azam Mahmood, cofounders Hassan and Islam of a startup named KalPay and Bioniks founder Anas Niaz.   

According to the website, Ali fuses traditional methods and digital technology to explore themes such as identity politics, light pollution, space applications and the future of humanity. 

Ayesha Mubarak Ali

Ayesha Mubarak Ali is an internationally acclaimed multimedia visual tech artist who fuses traditional methods and digital technology to explore themes such as identity politics, light pollution, space applications and the future of humanity.

Ali is the first Pakistani artist who collaborated with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) scientists. In July 2022, her artwork was also sent to the International Space Station through SpaceX for Maleth II.

Ayesha Mubarak Ali. — Forbes
Ayesha Mubarak Ali. — Forbes 

Her fusion-art practice has been featured in NFT NYC, Forbes Middle East, E27, Hello and GRAZIA. She also joined Metaverse Fashion Council Advisory Board in June 2022 and has been showcasing her work internationally including at Karachi Biennale and Islington Mill Gallery.

Azam Mahmood

Azam Mahmood has made his way to the list for leveraging his talent as a storyteller onto major networks. He is a story editor for a drama series and is also working with Golden Globe-winning actor Ramy Youssef on the show he created, "Ramy."

Azam Mahmood. — Forbes
Azam Mahmood. — Forbes 

KalPay cofounders

Hassan and Islam co-founded Pakistan's Sharia-compliant buy-now-pay-later startup KalPay. Its aim is to reach the country's huge Muslim population.

KalPay cofounders Hassan and Islam. — Forbes
KalPay cofounders Hassan and Islam. — Forbes 

KalPay was launched in 2021 and also partnered with Foodpanda BNPL player Muawin in a bid to extend its reach and provide financial access. 

Anas Niaz

Founded by Anas Niaz in 2016, Bioniks is a social enterprise that develops low-cost bionic arms. The 3D-printed prosthetics are custom-made and equipped with sensors and software that allow the user to hold objects using robotic fingers. 

Bioniks founder Anas Niaz. — Forbes
Bioniks founder Anas Niaz. — Forbes

The company also connects those who can't afford the prosthetics with donors. Niaz holds a bachelor's degree in mechatronics, robotics and automation from SZABIST Karachi.

More From Pakistan:

Moonis says FIA wants to 'trap me' for political reasons

Moonis says FIA wants to 'trap me' for political reasons

Eight 'terrorists' fleeing from Zaman Park arrested: Punjab govt

Eight 'terrorists' fleeing from Zaman Park arrested: Punjab govt
What’s PTI strategy to deal with potential ban?

What’s PTI strategy to deal with potential ban?
Elephant Noor Jehan died of parasitic infection: autopsy

Elephant Noor Jehan died of parasitic infection: autopsy
HDT leader Hidayat Ur Rehman out on bail after over four months

HDT leader Hidayat Ur Rehman out on bail after over four months
Imran Khan should openly condemn May 9 mayhem: President Arif Alvi

Imran Khan should openly condemn May 9 mayhem: President Arif Alvi
'PTI’s popularity is 70%': How credible is the survey Imran Khan cited?

'PTI’s popularity is 70%': How credible is the survey Imran Khan cited?
At least one killed, three injured in Peshawar blast

At least one killed, three injured in Peshawar blast
What are perks and salary of chief justice of Pakistan?

What are perks and salary of chief justice of Pakistan?
Soldier martyred, terrorist killed in Bajaur shootout

Soldier martyred, terrorist killed in Bajaur shootout
Where are Imran Khan’s clothes, shaving kit?

Where are Imran Khan’s clothes, shaving kit?

Amin Aslam, Imran Khan's environment hero, quits PTI

Amin Aslam, Imran Khan's environment hero, quits PTI