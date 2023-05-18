Five Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 list

(left-right) artist Ayesha Mubarak Ali, storyteller Azam Mahmood, Bioniks founder Anas Niaz and KalPay cofounders Hassan and Islam. — Forbes

Five Pakistanis — a multimedia visual tech artist, a screenwriter, and three startup founders — made their way to the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list of 2023, making the nation proud of their achievement.

The 2023 list features a diverse set of 30 under 30 honorees, with 20 countries and territories represented across the Asia-Pacific region, according to Forbes.

The list highlights artists, athletes, scientists and entrepreneurs, sports, and music stars and many more, whose talents are recognised locally and internationally in their respective fields.

The Pakistanis include multimedia visual tech artist Ayesha Mubarak Ali, screenwriter Azam Mahmood, cofounders Hassan and Islam of a startup named KalPay and Bioniks founder Anas Niaz.

According to the website, Ali fuses traditional methods and digital technology to explore themes such as identity politics, light pollution, space applications and the future of humanity.



Ayesha Mubarak Ali

Ayesha Mubarak Ali is an internationally acclaimed multimedia visual tech artist who fuses traditional methods and digital technology to explore themes such as identity politics, light pollution, space applications and the future of humanity.

Ali is the first Pakistani artist who collaborated with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) scientists. In July 2022, her artwork was also sent to the International Space Station through SpaceX for Maleth II.

Ayesha Mubarak Ali. — Forbes

Her fusion-art practice has been featured in NFT NYC, Forbes Middle East, E27, Hello and GRAZIA. She also joined Metaverse Fashion Council Advisory Board in June 2022 and has been showcasing her work internationally including at Karachi Biennale and Islington Mill Gallery.

Azam Mahmood

Azam Mahmood has made his way to the list for leveraging his talent as a storyteller onto major networks. He is a story editor for a drama series and is also working with Golden Globe-winning actor Ramy Youssef on the show he created, "Ramy."

Azam Mahmood. — Forbes

KalPay cofounders

Hassan and Islam co-founded Pakistan's Sharia-compliant buy-now-pay-later startup KalPay. Its aim is to reach the country's huge Muslim population.



KalPay cofounders Hassan and Islam. — Forbes

KalPay was launched in 2021 and also partnered with Foodpanda BNPL player Muawin in a bid to extend its reach and provide financial access.

Anas Niaz

Founded by Anas Niaz in 2016, Bioniks is a social enterprise that develops low-cost bionic arms. The 3D-printed prosthetics are custom-made and equipped with sensors and software that allow the user to hold objects using robotic fingers.

Bioniks founder Anas Niaz. — Forbes

The company also connects those who can't afford the prosthetics with donors. Niaz holds a bachelor's degree in mechatronics, robotics and automation from SZABIST Karachi.