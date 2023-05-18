Fire at Karachi's building brought under control

Fire breaks out on Rimpa Plaza's seventh floor.

Building situated on MA Jinnah Road in Karachi.

Time required for smoke to clear from building completely.

KARACHI: A blaze that had erupted in the city's Rimpa Plaza Thursday night was brought under control, Geo News reported citing fire brigade officials.

According to details, the fire broke out on the seventh floor of Rimpa Plaza situated on Muhammad Ali Jinnah Road in Karachi. Moreover, no casualty was reported.



Two fire brigade vehicles reached the spot, however, four more fire tenders and a snorkel were called as the intensity of the blaze increased.



The blaze was brought under control with a help of a snorkel, however, some time is required for the smoke to clear from the building completely.

The smoke started emitting from three parts of the building due to the fire.

The police officials said that reason behind the blaze could not be ascertained immediately. However, the preliminary information said that the fire erupted at the warehouse of spare parts.

They said that further investigation of the incident has been initiated.

Last month, a massive fire broke out in a 12-storey building situated near Nursery on Karachi's main artery Sharea Faisal.

The fire engulfed about 15 offices inside the high-rise, however, no casualty was reported and dozens of people stranded in the building were rescued.

