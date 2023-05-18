 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Thursday May 18, 2023
By
Raheel Salman

Fire at Karachi's building brought under control

By
Raheel Salman

Thursday May 18, 2023

  • Fire breaks out on Rimpa Plaza's seventh floor. 
  • Building situated on MA Jinnah Road in Karachi.
  • Time required for smoke to clear from building completely.

KARACHI: A blaze that had erupted in the city's Rimpa Plaza Thursday night was brought under control, Geo News reported citing fire brigade officials. 

According to details, the fire broke out on the seventh floor of Rimpa Plaza situated on Muhammad Ali Jinnah Road in Karachi. Moreover, no casualty was reported. 

Two fire brigade vehicles reached the spot, however, four more fire tenders and a snorkel were called as the intensity of the blaze increased. 

The blaze was brought under control with a help of a snorkel, however, some time is required for the smoke to clear from the building completely. 

The smoke started emitting from three parts of the building due to the fire. 

The police officials said that reason behind the blaze could not be ascertained immediately. However, the preliminary information said that the fire erupted at the warehouse of spare parts. 

They said that further investigation of the incident has been initiated. 

Last month, a massive fire broke out in a 12-storey building situated near Nursery on Karachi's main artery Sharea Faisal. 

The fire engulfed about 15 offices inside the high-rise, however, no casualty was reported and dozens of people stranded in the building were rescued.

More From Pakistan:

Police to carry out raid at Zaman Park after Imran's permission, in front of cameras

Police to carry out raid at Zaman Park after Imran's permission, in front of cameras
Moonis says FIA wants to 'trap me' for political reasons

Moonis says FIA wants to 'trap me' for political reasons

Eight 'terrorists' fleeing from Zaman Park arrested: Punjab govt

Eight 'terrorists' fleeing from Zaman Park arrested: Punjab govt
What’s PTI strategy to deal with potential ban?

What’s PTI strategy to deal with potential ban?
Elephant Noor Jehan died of parasitic infection: autopsy

Elephant Noor Jehan died of parasitic infection: autopsy
HDT leader Hidayat Ur Rehman out on bail after over four months

HDT leader Hidayat Ur Rehman out on bail after over four months
Five Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 list

Five Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 list
Imran Khan should openly condemn May 9 mayhem: President Arif Alvi

Imran Khan should openly condemn May 9 mayhem: President Arif Alvi
'PTI’s popularity is 70%': How credible is the survey Imran Khan cited?

'PTI’s popularity is 70%': How credible is the survey Imran Khan cited?
At least one killed, three injured in Peshawar blast

At least one killed, three injured in Peshawar blast
What are perks and salary of chief justice of Pakistan?

What are perks and salary of chief justice of Pakistan?
Soldier martyred, terrorist killed in Bajaur shootout

Soldier martyred, terrorist killed in Bajaur shootout