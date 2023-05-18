Charlize Theron lets people know what she thinks about Johnny Depp

 
Johnny Depp has become talk of the town as he makes his comeback with his Cannes Film Festival opening movie "Jeanne du Barry".

The actor, however, says there's no question of his comeback because he hasn't gone anywhere in the first place.

A lot has been written about the "Public Enemies" actor after he made headlines with news that he will be part of the festival.

In a latest column published in Time magazine, Stepahnie Zacharek says, “Johnny Depp is an adult; he’s about to turn 60. He has made his own decisions and created his own problems. But I don’t think anyone who truly cares about acting and actors should feel happy about what he’s become."

Zacharek further writes, "To see him looking as if all the life has been sucked out of him—not to mention the creeping jowlishness, the deepening frown lines, and other physical indignities that come with getting older—is akin to watching a bird fall from the sky, though birds, unlike men, don’t bring about their own downfall."

"Depp is a nest of tragedies, an extraordinarily gifted man who has most likely hurt others, as well as himself. He’s his own worst enemy, and no matter how loudly the crowd cheers for you, there’s no glamour or valor in that.”

A look at the magazine's social media share shows Hollywood star Charlize Theron was the only actor who cared to read about her colleague.

Not only did the actress read what was said about Johnny Depp, she also left a reaction in the form of a "like" on the Instagram post of Time magazine.

Meanwhile, Depp pushed back at suggestions he was making a comeback with the Cannes Film Festival's opening movie following a high-profile defamation trial a year ago, though he admitted people had "stopped calling" at the time.

"I keep wondering about the word comeback, because I didn't go anywhere," Depp said after arriving 45 minutes later than scheduled at the news conference for the film on Wednesday.

