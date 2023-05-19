Rita Ora reveals her fitness routine, 'I'm working on form, posture, strength'

The artist proudly shows off her toned figure often on her Instagram

Well-known English singer Rita Ora discussed her fitness routine in a motivational post on social media. The artist proudly shows off her toned figure often on her Instagram.

She discussed how she has been forming a connection between her mind and her body along with a video which showed her in a Reformer Pilates class and a shot of her looking stunning while enjoying a cocktail.

Another one of the shots showed her hanging out with Jason Derulo, who is her co-star on The Voice and one where she was hugging her mom Vera. She wrote in the caption: “The past year so far I’ve been on a journey to really connect my body and mind. I dedicate a lot of my time to physically feeling strong (working on my form - posture - strength).”

She continued, adding: “I’m always a work in progress but on the other side happiness comes from the love I have for what I do - freezing in the desert because you all wanted more visuals for praising you check, the voice coaching some incredible vocalists… making time for myself to work out and drink a little and bringing the ones I love around so they can experience the world too let’s keep praising and dancing while we try do this thing called life… Second video to come shortly…swipe to see a sneak peak of me dancing in literal freezing wind in the middle of no where.”