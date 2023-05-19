 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday May 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Rita Ora reveals her fitness routine, 'I'm working on form, posture, strength'

By
Web Desk

Friday May 19, 2023

The artist proudly shows off her toned figure often on her Instagram
The artist proudly shows off her toned figure often on her Instagram

Well-known English singer Rita Ora discussed her fitness routine in a motivational post on social media. The artist proudly shows off her toned figure often on her Instagram.

She discussed how she has been forming a connection between her mind and her body along with a video which showed her in a Reformer Pilates class and a shot of her looking stunning while enjoying a cocktail.

Another one of the shots showed her hanging out with Jason Derulo, who is her co-star on The Voice and one where she was hugging her mom Vera. She wrote in the caption: “The past year so far I’ve been on a journey to really connect my body and mind. I dedicate a lot of my time to physically feeling strong (working on my form - posture - strength).”

She continued, adding: “I’m always a work in progress but on the other side happiness comes from the love I have for what I do - freezing in the desert because you all wanted more visuals for praising you check, the voice coaching some incredible vocalists… making time for myself to work out and drink a little and bringing the ones I love around so they can experience the world too let’s keep praising and dancing while we try do this thing called life… Second video to come shortly…swipe to see a sneak peak of me dancing in literal freezing wind in the middle of no where.”

More From Entertainment:

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart stun at Cannes after receiving average film reviews

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart stun at Cannes after receiving average film reviews
I was harshly judged as a child: Miley Cyrus on past controversies

I was harshly judged as a child: Miley Cyrus on past controversies
Co-hosts of ‘This Morning’ Holly and Phillip will reportedly go on break from show

Co-hosts of ‘This Morning’ Holly and Phillip will reportedly go on break from show
'This Morning' host Phillip Schofield's brother sentenced to 12 years for pedophilia charges

'This Morning' host Phillip Schofield's brother sentenced to 12 years for pedophilia charges
Keanu Reeves reveals why he nearly said goodbye to 'The Matrix' role

Keanu Reeves reveals why he nearly said goodbye to 'The Matrix' role
Country singer Jimmie Allen accused of sexual assault

Country singer Jimmie Allen accused of sexual assault
Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming explains why she speaks up about ‘brain health’

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming explains why she speaks up about ‘brain health’
Rachel Weisz discloses she suffered miscarriage, calling it ‘female experience’

Rachel Weisz discloses she suffered miscarriage, calling it ‘female experience’
Jason Momoa lauds 'Fast X' for withholding showdown between Dom, Reyes

Jason Momoa lauds 'Fast X' for withholding showdown between Dom, Reyes
Viola Davis weighs in on beauty standards in the industry

Viola Davis weighs in on beauty standards in the industry
'Futurama' returns to Hulu after 10-year break

'Futurama' returns to Hulu after 10-year break

Katie Holmes suggests 'Dawson's Creek' reboot would 'tarnish it'

Katie Holmes suggests 'Dawson's Creek' reboot would 'tarnish it'