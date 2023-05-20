Britney Spears issues rare update on her memoir release

Britney Spears made a rare comment about her upcoming memoir amid rumours that the book's release is being delayed on purpose.

The Oops!…I Did It Again hitmaker took to Instagram to update her fans about her memoir release which will chronicle her early childhood, 13-year conservatorship and some past romances.

“I almost feel like my life in the business has always been that girl at school who was bullied and laughed at !!! But in my case there is no superior person to set it straight!!!” she penned.

“My dad was supposedly the one who was supposed to protect my mind and heart from things of this matter but he was the main one who was secretly loving it!!!

"I think some people are wanting to hear my story … either through a book or what have you ??? I’ve had to stop a couple of times!!!

“It may take me a year, maybe longer who knows … to share my story!!!” the popstar wrote.

This comes amid reports that there are some concerns from A-list stars who are worried that Spears would disclose their secrets in the forthcoming autobiography and hence it’s release is delayed.

"There are a lot of nervous A-listers," a source previously told The Sun "Strongly worded legal letters have been sent to the publishers by people who know Britney."

Speaking of the unknown celebrities, an insider told Radar Online that one of those A-listers is Justin Timberlake who dated the Toxic singer from 1999 to 2002.

"Justin's future is literally in the hands of Britney," the insider told the publication, adding that the Princess of Pop “knows everything."

"Justin is apologetic and trying to get hold of the manuscript before anyone else does," the insider added. "He has a PR war room set up, but they can't do anything until they read what she has to say."