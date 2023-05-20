 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday May 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Ryan Seacrest talks of ‘healthy living’ and his morning routine

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 20, 2023

Ryan Seacrest talks of ‘healthy living’ and his morning routine
Ryan Seacrest talks of ‘healthy living’ and his morning routine

American media personality Ryan Seacrest recently shed some light into his daily morning routine.

He started the chat by branding the entire experience of ‘sticking to a routine’ as something ‘lifechanging’.

The biggest habit he credits for making this shift ‘easy’ is ‘sticking to the same time zone’.

He was even quoted telling People magazine, “One of the things that I've done in the last two months is I've slept in the same time zone. I have not done that over a period of two weeks in six years.”

For those unversed, this change can be branded ‘monumental’ considering Seacrest’s prior habit of flying in between New York and California, weekly.

“So just being on the same side of the country for an extended period of time has been life changing,” he admitted.

Another big aspect contributing to this change is getting ‘leisurely mornings in Los Angeles’ because “I don't have to get out the door quite as fast onto the streets of Manhattan to get to the show in New York. So that's been a little bit of a change of pace.”

He also added, “I do get up in the morning, put on my UGG slippers and I go grab my coffee beans and I make my coffee.”

Then “I have a shot of olive oil in the morning before my coffee every day” because “I find that that actually helps with weight loss and helps with your inflammation, helps with all the different systems in your body.”

In regards to diet, Seacrest admits he relies on a Mediterranean diet, given its heavy reliance on “vegetables, fish and salad.”

He also added, “It speaks to me because it's fun. You look forward to it. It's fresh things, it's simple cooking. It's really just eating smart foods — simple — but you like it.”

“I don't eat a ton of meat,” he also clarified during the course of the interview.

“I eat it if I'm in a great restaurant and there's something signature and special from the chef, or if I'm traveling and it's a thing you got to have. I certainly am not that hard on myself, but I try on a normal basis to stick to the Mediterranean diet."

More From Entertainment:

Mike Tyson reflects on his Jamie Foxx’s role in biopic amid actor’s health issue

Mike Tyson reflects on his Jamie Foxx’s role in biopic amid actor’s health issue
Jennifer Lopez's 'The Mother' reaches new Netflix milestone

Jennifer Lopez's 'The Mother' reaches new Netflix milestone
Sarah Snook teases ambiguous finale for HBO's 'Succession'

Sarah Snook teases ambiguous finale for HBO's 'Succession'
Blake Shelton credits Gwen Stefani for ‘Walk of Fame’ honor: ‘She's everything’

Blake Shelton credits Gwen Stefani for ‘Walk of Fame’ honor: ‘She's everything’
Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar reunite for powerful remix of 'America Has a Problem'

Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar reunite for powerful remix of 'America Has a Problem'
Hilary Duff says she’d choose Matthew Koma ‘again and again’ video

Hilary Duff says she’d choose Matthew Koma ‘again and again’
Cate Blanchett shares her first-time experience at Cannes as ‘a nobody’

Cate Blanchett shares her first-time experience at Cannes as ‘a nobody’
Jennifer Lopez was a victim of infidelity? video

Jennifer Lopez was a victim of infidelity?
Khloé Kardashian unveils candid snap of infant son: Photos

Khloé Kardashian unveils candid snap of infant son: Photos
Dua Lipa debuts at Cannes Film Festival red carpet with Romain Gavras

Dua Lipa debuts at Cannes Film Festival red carpet with Romain Gavras
Hank Green, veteran YouTube star, reveals he has blood cancer

Hank Green, veteran YouTube star, reveals he has blood cancer
Britney Spears issues rare update on her memoir release

Britney Spears issues rare update on her memoir release