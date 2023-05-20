Matty Healy caught sneaking in Taylor Swift’s New York apartment

Matty Healy was caught sneaking into Taylor Swift’s New York City apartment on Thursday night, May 18th, 2023, via Page Six.

In a TikTok, a video shared by @brandeegaar, the 1975 frontman was seen sprinting up the stairs, carrying a duffle bag, and into the Grammy-winning artist’s apartment building. Wearing a dark sweater with dark jeans and white sneakers, he entered the main lobby as someone held the door open for him.

The clip of the possible late-night rendezvous came hours after news surfaced that the Lavender Haze’s singer ex, Joe Alwyn, was “distraught” over the “budding romance” between the two singers.

According to a source cited by DailyMail, the Stars at Noon actor is upset because he put his “trust” in Swift when she told him that she and Healy were only “friends” as the worked on her 2022 album, Midnights.

“Joe feels slighted and is distraught after seeing her budding relationship with Matt, but is doing his best to keep busy and focus on himself,” the insider revealed.

“Joe was aware that Taylor and Matt were making music together and collaborating. She told him that they had become friends and he trusted her.”

However, the source added that there was no “overlap” in Swift’s two relationships.

Swift and Alwyn called it quits after six years of relationship in February 2023. Reports suggested that the two had grown apart and that their split was amicable.

In May, news broke that Healy and Swift “rekindled” their decade-old romance with a source telling the Sun, the pair is “madly in love.”

Since then, the rumoured couple has been fuelling speculation as they continue to make appearances side by side, with their latest outing capturing attention as they departed New York City’s Electric Lady recording studio on Monday night.

Moreover, the pair were also caught engaging in a PDA-filled moment at Casa Cipriani.