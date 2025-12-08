Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande land Golden Globe honours as Wicked fever returns

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo just reached another big moment as the two stars earned new Golden Globe nominations for their work in Wicked: For Good.

The co-stars’ names were announced one after the other, which instantly created buzz among fans who have been following their journey from the start of the film.

The nominations came after months of viral and mixed reactions to the movie, as viewers praised Ariana for bringing a soft and bright energy to her role as Glinda, while Cynthia received massive appreciation for her powerful and emotional performance as Elphaba.

However, their chemistry on screen became one of the key reasons the film connected so deeply with audiences.

Industry experts said that the back to back nominations highlighted how much impact the two actresses got on the project.

The story of Wicked has always been a fan favourite and playing such famous roles came with a lot of pressure.

Both iconic stars, who have been known for their individual work in their respected careers, spent months training and working with the creative team to make those characters truly their own.

Now, all the praise they’re getting highlighted all that hard work really paid off.

Fans are getting more excited for the next chapter of Wicked, especially after the cast teased even bigger performances and more emotional moments in what’s coming next.

For Ariana and Cynthia, these nominations are a big career milestone as they gave fresh energy to a story millions already love, and this recognition honours their hard work and passion.