Damson Idris cozy outing with Lori Harvey fuels romance buzz

Damson Idris and Lori Harvey, who first confirmed their relationship in early 2023 and announced a split in November of that year, were seen hanging out once again.

The F1 star and American model were seen out together at club E11EVEN during Miami’s Art Week 2025.

Harvey was spotted seated on Idris’ lap and two shared intimate moments, resurfacing rumours about their romance.

A source told People magazine that two arrived at the club hand-in-hand, spent the evening together near the owners’ table, and left the venue together when the night ended.

Harvey wore a black dress, while Idris opted for a black tank top and pants.

“They were super cute inside,” the source said. “She sat on his lap, his arm was around her, and they were intimately whispering to each other until 50 Cent took the stage.”

As 50 Cent performed hits like P.I.M.P. and Magic Stick around 4 a.m., the duo danced, sang along, and blended right into the late-night frenzy.

“Lori was fully in the moment,” the insider continued, noting that Idris “took shots and smiled throughout the night.”

This isn’t the first intimate outing in recent months. Earlier in 2025, Harvey and Idris were spotted vacationing in Puerto Vallarta, strolling the beach together.