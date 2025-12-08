Ana De Armas faces backlash for ignoring Martin Brundle at Abu Dhabi race

Ana De Armas caused a stir at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix when she ignored F1 legend Martin Brundle during the grid walk.

The 37-year-old actress was approached by the 66-year-old icon, who introduced himself and asked for a quick chat.

Ana, dressed in a stylish Louis Vuitton outfit, awkwardly stepped back and walked away while Brundle tried to keep the moment light, joking to the camera that it looked like a “no.”

Fans quickly noticed the awkward interaction, with some expressing disappointment that the Ghosted star didn’t speak to the famed presenter, while others defended her right to skip the chat.

Brundle, known for his good humour on the grid, handled the situation with grace, moving on to cover the final race of the season, where Lando Norris celebrated his first world championship.

This wasn’t the first time the British former racing driver faced awkward encounter with a celebrity.

In 2023, Cara Delevingne also tried to avoid talking to him during the British Grand Prix grid walk, leaving the icon to carry on with his segment.

Even apart from such incidents, Brundle shared humorous moments with stars, including mistaking Lewis Capaldi’s brother for the singer during the Singapore Grand Prix. The mix-up ended with laughter and playful jokes.

Moreover, the Abu Dhabi moment with Ana de Armas became another chapter to Brundle’s memorable grid walk experiences with celebs.

Fans continue to discuss celebrity behaviour at F1 events but fans and audience agreed that how Martin remained professional during such awkward meetups.