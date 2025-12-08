Golden Globe 2026 nominations full list: Sentimental Value, Wicked, and more
Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn's 'One Battle After Another' leads with 9 nods, 'Sentimental Value' follows
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|
December 08, 2025
The Golden Globe 2026 nominations are here!
The full list of nominees across movies and TV shows that dominated 2025 has been released on Monday, December 8, ahead of the 2026 Golden Globes slated for Sunday, January 11.
Leading this year’s nominations with eight nods is the action thriller film One Battle After Another starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn, who are nominated for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor respectively. Sentimental Value follows with 9 nods, Sinners with 7, Hamnet With 6, and with five nominations each, Frankenstein, Wicked: For Good, and Adolescence.
Frankenstein has been nominated for Best Picture - Drama, with actors Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi also receiving nods. Elordi is also nominated for a Best Actor in a Limited Series, The Narrow Road to the Deep North.
Other actors to receive multiple nods include Jeremy Allen White, who is being recognised for both The Bear and Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.
Meanwhile, Cynthia Erivo has made history as the first black woman to be nominated twice for Best Actress in a Musical, with her Wicked: For Good costar Ariana Grande also receiving a nod.
Everyone’s favourite onscreen couple Kristen Bell and Adam Brody have both received Best Actor/ Actress nominations for their hit romcom Nobody Wants This, which is also in the run for Best TV Series - Comedy for a second year.
Read on for a full list of the 2026 Golden Globe nominations.
2026 Golden Globes nominations list
Here is an overview of the 2026 Golden Globes nominations across the big and small screens.
2026 Golden Globes Nominations: Movies
Best Picture - Drama
Frankenstein
Hamnet
It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Best Actor in a Drama
Joel Edgerton - Train Dreams
Oscar Isaac - Frankenstein
Dwayne Johnson - The Smashing Machine
Michael B Jordan - Sinners
Wagner Moure - The Secret Agent
Jeremy Allen White - Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
Best Actress in a Drama
Jessie Buckley - Hamlet
Jennifer Lawrence - Die My Love
Renate Reinsve -Sentimental Value
Julia Roberts - After the Hunt
Tessa Thompson - Hedda
Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby
Best Picture - Musical/ Comedy
Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choise
Nouvelle Vague
One Battle After Another
Best Actor in a Musical/ Comedy
Timothee Chalamet - Marty Supreme
George Clooney - Jay Kelly
Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
Lee Byung Hun - No Other Choice
Jessie Plemons - Bugonia
Best Actress in a Musical/ Comedy
Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Cynthia Erico - Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson: Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another
Amanda Seyfried - The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone - Bugonia
Best Supporting Actor
Benicio Del Toro - One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
Paul Mescal - Hamnet
Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler - Jay Kelly
Stellan Skasgard - Sentimental Value
Best Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt - The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good
Igna Ibsdotter Lileaas - Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan - Weapons
Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another
Best Director
Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler - Sinners
Guillermo Del Toro - Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi - It Was Just An Accident
Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
Chloe Zhao - Hamnet
Best Animated Feature
Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle