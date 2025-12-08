 
Golden Globe 2026 nominations full list: Sentimental Value, Wicked, and more

Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn's 'One Battle After Another' leads with 9 nods, 'Sentimental Value' follows

December 08, 2025

Sinners, Frankenstein, Wicked: For Good and Adolescence receive five nods
The Golden Globe 2026 nominations are here!

The full list of nominees across movies and TV shows that dominated 2025 has been released on Monday, December 8, ahead of the 2026 Golden Globes slated for Sunday, January 11.

Leading this year's nominations with nine nods is the action thriller film One Battle After Another starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn, who are nominated for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor respectively. Sentimental Value follows with 9 nods, Sinners with 7, Hamnet With 6, and with five nominations each, Frankenstein, Wicked: For Good, and Adolescence.

Frankenstein has been nominated for Best Picture - Drama, with actors Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi also receiving nods. Elordi is also nominated for a Best Actor in a Limited Series, The Narrow Road to the Deep North.

Other actors to receive multiple nods include Jeremy Allen White, who is being recognised for both The Bear and Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.

Meanwhile, Cynthia Erivo has made history as the first black woman to be nominated twice for Best Actress in a Musical, with her Wicked: For Good costar Ariana Grande also receiving a nod.

Everyone’s favourite onscreen couple Kristen Bell and Adam Brody have both received Best Actor/ Actress nominations for their hit romcom Nobody Wants This, which is also in the run for Best TV Series - Comedy for a second year.

Read on for a full list of the 2026 Golden Globe nominations.

2026 Golden Globes nominations list

Here is an overview of the 2026 Golden Globes nominations across the big and small screens. 

2026 Golden Globes Nominations: Movies

Best Picture - Drama

  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • It Was Just an Accident
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners

Best Actor in a Drama

  • Joel Edgerton - Train Dreams
  • Oscar Isaac - Frankenstein
  • Dwayne Johnson - The Smashing Machine
  • Michael B Jordan - Sinners
  • Wagner Moure - The Secret Agent
  • Jeremy Allen White - Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Best Actress in a Drama

  • Jessie Buckley - Hamlet
  • Jennifer Lawrence - Die My Love
  • Renate Reinsve -Sentimental Value
  • Julia Roberts - After the Hunt
  • Tessa Thompson - Hedda
  • Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby

Best Picture - Musical/ Comedy

  • Blue Moon
  • Bugonia
  • Marty Supreme
  • No Other Choise
  • Nouvelle Vague
  • One Battle After Another

Best Actor in a Musical/ Comedy

  • Timothee Chalamet - Marty Supreme
  • George Clooney - Jay Kelly
  • Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
  • Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
  • Lee Byung Hun - No Other Choice
  • Jessie Plemons - Bugonia

Best Actress in a Musical/ Comedy

  • Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
  • Cynthia Erico - Wicked: For Good
  • Kate Hudson: Song Sung Blue
  • Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another
  • Amanda Seyfried - The Testament of Ann Lee
  • Emma Stone - Bugonia

Best Supporting Actor

  • Benicio Del Toro - One Battle After Another
  • Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
  • Paul Mescal - Hamnet
  • Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
  • Adam Sandler - Jay Kelly
  • Stellan Skasgard - Sentimental Value

Best Supporting Actress

  • Emily Blunt - The Smashing Machine
  • Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value
  • Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good
  • Igna Ibsdotter Lileaas - Sentimental Value
  • Amy Madigan - Weapons
  • Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

Best Director

  • Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
  • Ryan Coogler - Sinners
  • Guillermo Del Toro - Frankenstein
  • Jafar Panahi - It Was Just An Accident
  • Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
  • Chloe Zhao - Hamnet

Best Animated Feature

  • Arco
  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle
  • Elio
  • KPop Demon Hunters
  • Little Amelie or the Character of Rain
  • Zootopia

2026 Golden Globes Nominations: Television

Best TV Series - Comedy

  • Abbot Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Nobody Wants This
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • The Studio

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This
  • Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
  • Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
  • Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face
  • Jenna Ortega - Wednesday
  • Jean Smart - Hacks

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
  • Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
  • Glen Powell - Chad Powers
  • Seth Rogen - The Studio
  • Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Best TV Series - Drama

  • The Diplomat
  • The Pitt
  • Pluribus
  • Severance
  • Slow Horses
  • The White Lotus

Best Actress in a Drama Series

  • Kathy Bates - Matlock
  • Britt Lower - Severance
  • Helen Mirren - MobLand
  • Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
  • Keri Russell - The Diplomat
  • Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus

Best Actor in a Drama Series

  • Sterling K. Brown - Pluribus
  • Diego Luna - Ancdor
  • Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
  • Mark Ruffalo - Task
  • Adam Scott - Severance
  • Noah Wyle - The Pitt

Limited Series or TV Movie

  • Adolescence
  • All Her Fault
  • The Beast in Me
  • Black Mirror
  • Dying For Sex
  • The Girlfriend

Best Actress in a Limited Series

  • Claire Danes - The Beast in Me
  • Rashida Jones - Black Mirror
  • Amanda Seyfried - Long Bright River
  • Sarah Snook - All Her Fault
  • Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex
  • Robin Wright - The Girlfriend

Best Actor in a Limited Series

  • Jacob Elordi - The Narrow Road to the Deep North
  • Paul Giamatti - Black Mirror
  • Stephen Graham - Adolescence
  • Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story
  • Jude Law - Black Rabbit
  • Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me

Best Supporting Actress

  • Carrie Coon - The White Lotus
  • Erin Doherty - Adolescence
  • Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
  • Catherine O’Hara - The Studio
  • Parker Posey - The White Lotus
  • Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus

Best Supporting Actor

  • Owen Cooper - Adolescence
  • Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
  • Walton Goggins - The White Lotus
  • Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus
  • Tramell Tillman - Severance
  • Ashley Walters - Adolescence

