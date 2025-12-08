Golden Globe 2026 nominations full list: Sentimental Value, Wicked, and more

'Sinners,' 'Frankenstein,' Wicked: For Good' and Adolescence receive five nods

The Golden Globe 2026 nominations are here!

The full list of nominees across movies and TV shows that dominated 2025 has been released on Monday, December 8, ahead of the 2026 Golden Globes slated for Sunday, January 11.

Leading this year’s nominations with eight nods is the action thriller film One Battle After Another starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn, who are nominated for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor respectively. Sentimental Value follows with 9 nods, Sinners with 7, Hamnet With 6, and with five nominations each, Frankenstein, Wicked: For Good, and Adolescence.

Frankenstein has been nominated for Best Picture - Drama, with actors Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi also receiving nods. Elordi is also nominated for a Best Actor in a Limited Series, The Narrow Road to the Deep North.

Other actors to receive multiple nods include Jeremy Allen White, who is being recognised for both The Bear and Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.

Meanwhile, Cynthia Erivo has made history as the first black woman to be nominated twice for Best Actress in a Musical, with her Wicked: For Good costar Ariana Grande also receiving a nod.

Everyone’s favourite onscreen couple Kristen Bell and Adam Brody have both received Best Actor/ Actress nominations for their hit romcom Nobody Wants This, which is also in the run for Best TV Series - Comedy for a second year.

Read on for a full list of the 2026 Golden Globe nominations.

2026 Golden Globes nominations list

Here is an overview of the 2026 Golden Globes nominations across the big and small screens.

2026 Golden Globes Nominations: Movies

Best Picture - Drama

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Actor in a Drama

Joel Edgerton - Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac - Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson - The Smashing Machine

Michael B Jordan - Sinners

Wagner Moure - The Secret Agent

Jeremy Allen White - Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Best Actress in a Drama

Jessie Buckley - Hamlet

Jennifer Lawrence - Die My Love

Renate Reinsve -Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts - After the Hunt

Tessa Thompson - Hedda

Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby

Best Picture - Musical/ Comedy

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choise

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another

Best Actor in a Musical/ Comedy

Timothee Chalamet - Marty Supreme

George Clooney - Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon

Lee Byung Hun - No Other Choice

Jessie Plemons - Bugonia

Best Actress in a Musical/ Comedy

Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Cynthia Erico - Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson: Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried - The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone - Bugonia

Best Supporting Actor

Benicio Del Toro - One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein

Paul Mescal - Hamnet

Sean Penn - One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler - Jay Kelly

Stellan Skasgard - Sentimental Value

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt - The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good

Igna Ibsdotter Lileaas - Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan - Weapons

Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler - Sinners

Guillermo Del Toro - Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi - It Was Just An Accident

Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value

Chloe Zhao - Hamnet

Best Animated Feature

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amelie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia

2026 Golden Globes Nominations: Television

Best TV Series - Comedy

Abbot Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face

Jenna Ortega - Wednesday

Jean Smart - Hacks

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Glen Powell - Chad Powers

Seth Rogen - The Studio

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Best TV Series - Drama

The Diplomat

The Pitt

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates - Matlock

Britt Lower - Severance

Helen Mirren - MobLand

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown - Pluribus

Diego Luna - Ancdor

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo - Task

Adam Scott - Severance

Noah Wyle - The Pitt

Limited Series or TV Movie

Adolescence

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Black Mirror

Dying For Sex

The Girlfriend

Best Actress in a Limited Series

Claire Danes - The Beast in Me

Rashida Jones - Black Mirror

Amanda Seyfried - Long Bright River

Sarah Snook - All Her Fault

Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex

Robin Wright - The Girlfriend

Best Actor in a Limited Series

Jacob Elordi - The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Paul Giamatti - Black Mirror

Stephen Graham - Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jude Law - Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me

Best Supporting Actress

Carrie Coon - The White Lotus

Erin Doherty - Adolescence

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Catherine O’Hara - The Studio

Parker Posey - The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus

Best Supporting Actor