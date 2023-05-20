 
Saturday May 20, 2023
Holly Willoughby from ‘This Morning’ seemingly gives update on feud with Phillip

Some reports claim that the rift between the two started around three years ago
This Morning host Holly Willoughby seems to have given a cryptic update on her feud with co-host Phillip Schofield. She uploaded a new picture to the Instagram page for her brand Wylde Moon.

In the post, the 42 year old TV presenter told her followers to be positive and take hold of their “good fortune” in the months that are coming. The post comes amid rumours that she is currently in the middle of a feud with her co-host Phillip and that they’re not as close as they used to be.

Some reports claim that the rift between the two started around three years ago as Holly began to gradually distance herself from the man. It seems the pair are sticking to not addressing their feud explicitly as she gave some advice to her followers instead.

“Today we embrace the new moon in Taurus with open arms. She has arrived alongside beautiful Jupiter to boost positive and good fortune.”

She continued, adding: “Indulge in the abundance this lunation brings for it's time to make your wildest dreams come true. This New Moon comes with abundant opportunities - in particular for a few zodiac signs. Tap the link in our bio to read all about the good fortune that could be coming your way.”

