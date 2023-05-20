Prince Harry wants the ‘entire world punished’ for his ‘psychodrama’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently standing accused of ‘punishing’ anyone they believe to be ‘triggering’ their fault lines.



British columnist Jan Moir weighed in on everything, from the initial statement, as well as its reaction.

She shared everything with the Daily Mail and started by saying, “What history needs is the truth, not the near truth.”

“What we need is the NYPD to launch an investigation, because the 18,000 police cameras that monitor nearly every godforsaken corner of New York City cannot tell a lie, nor allow tragic personal history to cloud their focus.”

“Yet quite honestly, I feel like this is the Harry and Meghan story that has finally broken me. It is just never going to stop, is it?”

“The entire world is forever going to be punished for what they see as the fault lines in their lives; all of us caught in the psychodrama of their need for the kind of high-profile public acclaim that produces revenue, versus their demands for blanket privacy or else.”