Queen Camilla fears grow after Princess Kate quiet upgrade in monarchy

Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton have mostly put up a friendly front for the public, but whispers from the Palace tell a tale of simmering tensions.

The Princess of Wales holds a special place in King Charles’s heart given their many public interactions and the prominent roles she often performs on behalf of the monarch. It was notable how Princess Catherine had stolen the limelight during this year’s three state visits.

However, this popularity of Kate, even though she scaled back her royal duties following her cancer battle, has only grown over time. This fact reportedly does not sit well with Queen Camilla.

According to insiders, in Kate’s recent appearance, it was a great indicator of how she has received a quiet promotion in the monarchy. She and Prince William have already been putting plans in motion for big change, and the King is not opposed to it.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been planning to further slim the monarchy and put in strict rules for royal duties judged on merit and accountability.

“The old guard is not happy about this, especially Queen Camilla, who does not appreciate being told what standard she has to meet,” a source told Heat World. “But Kate is stronger than people think and she is not stepping back.”

The report comes after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was stripped off of his royal titles and honours, with sources claiming William had a big hand in it. The Heat source said that Kate is “very much William’s partner in every way” and helps placate matters when the escalate.

Camilla is seemingly offended that Kate is already making demands even before she has become Queen.

Kate’s new ideas and the strict rules she’s demanding before she becomes Queen has put some noses out of joint. She is stepping up and the way she carried the Oriental Circlet Tiara at the State Banquet rather than her preferred Lover’s Knot Tiara, it indicates that change is very well on its way.