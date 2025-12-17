King Charles declares Beatrice, Eugenie are 'not on trial' period

King Charles made an empathetic gesture for Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie after a tumultuous 2025.

The monarch showed the world that the love and support for his nieces remain unchanged despite Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's shameful acts.

On Tuesday, the King hosted key members of the firm at Buckingham Palace as they all welcomed the festive season by having lunch together.

The Waleses, the Edinburghs, the Duke of Kent, Princess Anne and her husband all were in attendance at the event.

But the royal sisters, Beatrice and Eugenie, seemingly became the highlight of the gathering.

Beaming faces of sisters were a sign that the King made it clear, they are not on a trial period following the royal exit of their parents, Andrew and Fergie.

According to Royal Central, it was King Charles and the Palace's aides who carefully decided that even while severing ties with the former Duke of York, Beatrice and Eugenie are not to be tested.

The lunch invite showcased that the monarch will keep adding the sisters to royal plans no matter their parents' standing in the circle.