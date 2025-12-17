Queen Elizabeth's youngest offspring seen for the first time in years as special event strikes

James, Earl of Wessex, has officially come of age and with that milestone, the royal world is getting a rare glimpse of the late Queen Elizabeth’s youngest grandchild as he turns 18 today.

James has largely avoided the spotlight, thanks to the deliberate efforts of his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

Long before his birth, they made a firm decision that their children would have as normal a childhood as royal life allows.

That meant fewer public appearances and more privacy at Bagshot Park in Surrey, the family’s home just 11 miles from Windsor Castle.

There, he enjoyed a quieter upbringing than many of his royal cousins.

Now officially as an adult, James steps into his next chapter with far less public baggage than most of his peers.

According to the Duchess of Edinburgh, it’s refreshingly down-to-earth.

“They go to a regular school,” she once explained.

“They go to friends for sleepovers and parties. At weekends we do lots of dog walking and stay with friends.” Hardly the stuff of state banquets.

At Radley College, James found a structured but discreet environment, one that offered tradition without the pressure to perform for the public.

As for titles, both James and his sister Lady Louise technically have the option to adopt HRH status now they’re adults.

But Sophie has already poured cold water on that idea, suggesting it’s “highly unlikely.”