Kensington Palace releases emotional video with Princess kate's message

The magic of Christmas arrived early as Kate Middleton and the royal family welcomed guests to this year's star-studded Carol Service.

Kensington Palace released a heartwarming video of the evening, filled with emotions, delights and fun. It was truly a night of kindness, compassion, and royal charm.

The clip was shared by the Prince and Princess of Wales on their official Instagram account, highlighting how amazing the event was for the people, who are seen expressing their feelings after attending Kate's event.

The Palace unvieled Princess Kate's feelings for those who attended the event, writing: "A privilege to welcome all of the guests invited to this year’s Carol Service."

Earlier this month, the future queen brought elegance to Westminster Abbey with her fifth annual Christmas carol service.

Princess Catherine welcomed hundreds of people at the event. Members of the royal family, as well as stars like Kate Winslet, were among the 1,600 guests.

Prince William's wife began the event in 2021, and this year's theme was "love in all its forms".