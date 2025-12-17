Buckingham Palace makes announcement about Queen Camilla surprise exit

Queen Camilla stepped back from a meaningful role, and the royal family released a statement to confirm the news.

On December 17, King Charles' team and the Royal Voluntary Service made a joint post on Instagram, confirming that the Queen will not participate in their Festive Spread event this year.

The officials shared a photo of Camilla from her last year's appearance while heaping praise on the Queen's dedication to bringing joy to those in need.

The message reads, "Last year, Her Majesty @theroyalfamily joined @royalvolservice at their Festive Spread event in London to celebrate the incredible volunteers who bring joy, company, and support to so many over the holidays."

The Royal Voluntary Service's spokesperson also shared the Queen's statement from last year, "Thank you all for all you do for the community. As I always say, this country would collapse without you. I am eternally grateful for everything you do."

It has been announced that a British chef, Rosemary Shrager, will perform "the festive baton – and the brandy-pouring duties..." alongside @morrisons Foundation's support.

It is important to note that the Royal Voluntary Service is a UK-based charity that extends help to people in need in NHS hospitals and communities.