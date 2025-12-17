 
King Charles hosts 1st guest in Buckingham Palace since latest cancer update

King Charles hosts new President of Romania, Nicusor Dan, for the first time since his inauguration in May

December 17, 2025

King Charles and Nicusor Dan mark a new chapter in UK-Romania ties
King Charles continues to strengthen the UK's strong ties with Romania just days after his latest cancer update.

On Wednesday, December 17, the official royal family Instagram page announced that His Majesty hosted the new President of Romania, Nicusor Dan, at Buckingham Palace for the first time since his inauguration in May, marking a new chapter in UK and Romania’s longstanding relationship.

The announcement was accompanied by a photograph of the two leaders smiling brightly as they shook hands inside the Palace.

Upon the new president's inauguration in May, the monarch sent his “warmest congratulations” on behalf of himself and Queen Camilla.

“I remember very well my visit in 2022 to the Romexpo Center in Bucharest, where we met when you were mayor. I know that under your leadership, not only will the relationship between our countries prosper, but we will remain united in our common activities, including in supporting Ukraine and the stability of the region,” he said.

During this year’s Trooping the Colour in July, President Dan sent his best regards while celebrating the King’s official birthday.

Wednesday’s visit marks the King’s official return to royal duties ever since announcing that his cancer treatments have been “reduced” in a televised message. 

