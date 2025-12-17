Prince Louis rocks Prince George's hand-me-down jumper for family lunch

Prince Louis, 7, re-wears older brother Prince George's jumper

Prince William and Princess Kate are big believers in hand-me-downs for their three kids, especially when it comes to their wardrobe.

While Princess Charlotte may not have a sister whose closet she can raid, it appears Prince Louis loves to follow in his big brother Prince George’s fashion footsteps. For the royal family’s pre-Christmas lunch in Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, December 16, Louis, 7, was pictured in the same jumper that George, 12, wore five years ago for another family outing, according to Hello! magazine.

The Wales family, with Prince William in the driver’s seat and 10-year-old Charlotte up in the passenger’s seat, were pictured arriving in a car alongside their nanny. It marked their first appearance at the annual gathering since 2023.

In pictures, the young prince rocked a white collared shirt, which, according to Hello!, was layered under a navy and burgundy striped Ralph Lauren jumper. In December 2020, George wore the same jumper to a special pantomime performance of The National Lottery’s Pantoland at the London Palladium, an event held to thank frontline workers and their families during the pandemic. Even more fitting, George was also seven years old at the time.

Left: 7-year-old Louis in 2025. Right: 7-year-old George in 2020

It wouldn’t be the first time Louis has borrowed from George’s wardrobe. For his 6th birthday portrait last year, Louis sported a blue-and-brown checkered shirt from childrenswear brand Trotters — the very same shirt that George once wore for a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II as she posed with all her grandchildren.

In that same portrait with their grandmother, Louis wore a blue and white striped shirt, the same one George posed in for his fourth birthday.

Tuesday’s festive meal is a long-standing royal tradition started by Queen Elizabeth II, held each year before the family decamps to Sandringham for Christmas Day.

This year’s guest list included the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh with their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, as well as the Duke of Kent, Lady Sarah Chatto, and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.