Prince Harry sees NYC car chase as a ‘near death experience’

Experts believe Prince Harry can never see the fact that the NYC car chase “merely mirrors the uncomfortable reality of being a celebrity”, instead of a near death experience.



British columnist Jan Moir weighed in on everything, from the initial statement, as well as its reaction.

She shared everything with the Daily Mail and started by saying, “Of course, everyone has been so, so careful, voicing sympathy and understanding of how being pursued by paparazzi — even for five minutes at 5mph — might be triggering for Prince Harry.”

“One can certainly understand how his trauma response might be tuned to a higher pitch than most, and why he might have catastrophised the incident into something approaching a near-death experience — because for him, perhaps that is how it felt.”

“For others, perhaps it merely mirrors the uncomfortable reality of being a celebrity on the mean streets of 21st-century America, a place where one man's catastrophic car chase is another man's cruising the block looking for a parking space.”

Ms Moir also took note of Omid Scobie’s ‘row around’ after backlash started finding Harry and Meghan.

For those unversed, this was when he offered an explanation for the couple’s initial statement and said it was made by “people in an ‘emotional’ state’.”

But Ms Moir started to question this quick change and asked, “does that make it OK? No, it does not. What history needs is the truth, not the near truth.”

“What we need is the NYPD to launch an investigation, because the 18,000 police cameras that monitor nearly every godforsaken corner of New York City cannot tell a lie, nor allow tragic personal history to cloud their focus.”